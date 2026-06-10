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Jun 10, 2026, 4:43 PM

Qatari delegation visits Tehran

Qatari delegation visits Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – A delegation from Qatar arrived in Tehran this afternoon (Wednesday) to discuss and exchange views on bilateral relations and regional developments.

it is said that during the visit, apart from bilateral discussions and regional developments, the latest developments related to the diplomatic process to end the US-imposed war will also be discussed and consulted on.

MNA/ISN1405032012069

News ID 245240

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