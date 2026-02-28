Pakistan condemns aggression against Iran

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, during a telephone conversation today with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, described the attacks by the USA and Israel on the Islamic Republic of Iran as baseless and strongly condemned them.
The Foreign Minister of Pakistan called for an immediate halt to the escalation of tensions through the immediate resumption of diplomacy to achieve a peaceful and negotiated solution to the crisis.
MNA
