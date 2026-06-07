Watch airspace over occupied Palestinian lands tonight: MP

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said in reaction to the Israeli regime's aerial attack on southern Beirut earlier on Sunday, saying that "we will give a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime's attack."

In a post on one of his accounts on social networking webistes, he described the Zionist regime as a rabid dog that has to be punished.

"Watch the aispace over the Palestinian occupied lands (Israel) tonight," he concluded his post.

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