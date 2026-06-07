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Jun 7, 2026, 6:40 PM

Watch airspace over occupied Palestinian lands tonight: MP

Watch airspace over occupied Palestinian lands tonight: MP

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – A senior Iranian lawmaker has said that Iran will respond to the Zionist regime's attacks on Beirut's Dhahiyah, saying "watch the aispace over the Palestinian occupied lands (Israel) tonight."

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said in reaction to the Israeli regime's aerial attack on southern Beirut earlier on Sunday, saying that "we will give a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime's attack."

In a post on one of his accounts on social networking webistes, he described the Zionist regime as a rabid dog that has to be punished.

"Watch the aispace over the Palestinian occupied lands (Israel) tonight," he concluded his post.

MNA/6853131

News ID 245126

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