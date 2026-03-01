  1. Politics
Mar 1, 2026, 7:21 AM

IRGC chief Pakpour martyred in Israeli-American aggression

IRGC chief Pakpour martyred in Israeli-American aggression

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Pakpour was martyred in the Israeli-American aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was also martyred in Israeli-American strikes on Tehran on Saturday morning.

MNA

News ID 242255

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News