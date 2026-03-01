IRGC chief Pakpour martyred in Israeli-American aggression

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was also martyred in Israeli-American strikes on Tehran on Saturday morning.
TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Pakpour was martyred in the Israeli-American aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
