True Promise 4: Iran responds to US, Israel aggression

In response to the aggressive attacks by Israel and the United States against the territory of Iran, Iran has launched Operation True Promise 4.

During the first round of attacks, a number of American bases in various countries of the region, as well as in the occupied territories, were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the senior spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, declared that all American bases serving the Israeli military will be targeted in ongoing operations.

Referring to the promise made to the Iranian people, General Shekarchi, stated, "God willing, we will give criminal Israel and aggressor America a lesson they have never experienced in their history."

Further details will be announced accordingly.

