  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2026, 1:32 PM

True Promise 4: Iran responds to US, Israel aggression

True Promise 4: Iran responds to US, Israel aggression

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – By officially launching the Operation True Promise 4, the Islamic Republic of Iran started responding to the American-Israeli airstrikes on its territory.

In response to the aggressive attacks by Israel and the United States against the territory of Iran, Iran has launched Operation True Promise 4.

During the first round of attacks, a number of American bases in various countries of the region, as well as in the occupied territories, were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones.

Spokesman for General Staff of Armed Forces Brigadier General Shekarchi has said that all American bases serving the Israeli military will be targeted in ongoing operations.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the senior spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, declared that all American bases serving the Israeli military will be targeted in ongoing operations.

Referring to the promise made to the Iranian people, General Shekarchi, stated, "God willing, we will give criminal Israel and aggressor America a lesson they have never experienced in their history."

Further details will be announced accordingly.

MNA

News ID 242226

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News