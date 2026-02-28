Inside the third round of US-Iran nuclear talks

It seems that the third round of indirect US-Iran talks in Geneva, despite being long and complex, has been accompanied by relative progress, and the parties intend to continue the negotiations to reach a final agreement. The statements of the negotiation parties and the Omani foreign minister also confirm this relative progress, and in them, there is hope for the existence of elements constituting an agreement.

In this regard, several points can be mentioned:

1. The assessment of this round of negotiations shows that the parties are determined to seek a fair agreement that meets the interests of both of them in conditions based on mutual respect and without threats and intimidation. It is important to hold technical negotiations and then expert discussions in the coming days at the level of the heads of delegations and the technical and specialized levels.

2. The main topic of the talks was focused on Iran's nuclear programs, and the American side did not talk about stopping these programs. Iran is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the NPT and has the right to enrich and insists on it. If the Americans recognize this right, they can be assured that enrichment is peaceful.

3. The colorful discussion of lifting the illegal sanctions against Iran and going into the details of this issue was a prominent and positive point of this round of negotiations. Iran definitely wants the US sanctions to be lifted, and the presence of the Deputy for Economic Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in these negotiations shows the will of the negotiating team to make the lifting of economic sanctions definitive.

4. The presence of IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and the entry of the International Atomic Energy Agency in a technical and not politically motivated manner can have a positive impact on the negotiation process. At the same time, the Agency's continued support for the negative and illegal approaches of the US towards Iran's nuclear programs may be a serious obstacle to reaching an agreement that is acceptable to both parties.

5. The only opponent of reaching an agreement between Iran and the United States is the Zionist regime, and Israel will certainly not avoid any action to disrupt the negotiations. If Trump can separate the national interests of the United States from the interests of the occupying regime and Netanyahu himself, he will have taken a big step towards the interests of his country and will pave the way for an agreement.

6. Iran has always welcomed negotiations with countries to prevent tension and war and create security and peace. In the negotiations with the United States, Iran's positions are also completely clear and based on rationality and lawfulness. If the United States really seeks to ensure that Iran does not move towards building a nuclear bomb, it can obtain the necessary assurances from the Iranian side. American officials must have come to the conclusion that intimidation, threats, and military displays in open waters cannot intimidate the Iranian nation and dissuade them from defending their rights. The solution for the United States lies in the superiority of rationality and logic over coercion and exaggeration, as well as respect for the interests of the other side.

