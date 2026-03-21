Iran slams Grossi’s remarks as violation of safeguards deal

Iran's permanent mission to international organizations in Vienna has lodged a strong protest against recent statements by Grossi for improperly revealing confidential safeguards details about Iran's nuclear materials and facilities.

The mission condemned the comments as deeply concerning, warning that the unauthorized release of confidential safeguards data—provided to the IAEA by member states—violates both the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and the agency’s own statute.

Rafael Grossi’s remarks regarding the location of Iran’s nuclear materials and facilities are profoundly alarming. The unauthorized disclosure of sensitive safeguards information, entrusted to the IAEA by governments, constitutes a breach of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and the IAEA Statute,” the mission emphasized in a statement posted on X.

It added that such reckless and politically driven conduct continues to undermine the Agency’s credibility, and risks exposing the IAEA to serious international accountability.

"The IAEA must act with unwavering professionalism, uphold the confidentiality of classified information, and remain steadfast in its technical and impartial mandate,” The mission further emphasized.

Grossi made the comments in recent interviews with international media outlets.

He referenced the locations and coordinates of Iran's nuclear stockpiles and facilities while discussing the implications of regional conflict and military actions.

Such disclosures by the IAEA chief have raised serious concerns in Tehran over the agency's impartiality and adherence to confidentiality obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and the IAEA Statute.

MNA/TSN



