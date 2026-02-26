Enrichment to continue, stockpiles not to be sent abroad

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian administration's head of Information Council Elias Hazrati said in a post on his X account on Thursday night after the third round of Iran-US talks in Geneva ended that "The negotiations are taking place in a serious atmosphere and have entered the technical details."

"The atmosphere created by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times does not correspond to the reality of the talks," he added.

Hazrati added that "Enrichment will continue in accordance with the needs and nothing will be taken out of Iran."

"Other options, including dilution [of the stockpiles of 60% enriched uranium], are on the table. Iran wants the sanctions to be lifted. More details of the negotiations will be announced in the coming hours by the revered Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

MNA