Iran, US delegations on a break to consult with capitals

Talking to Iranian journalists in Geneva on the sidelines of the Geneva nuclear talks, Baghaei, who accompanies the Iranian nuclear delegation, said that "the negotiations have been done in a very serious manner and intensive form since this morning."

He added that the morning talks lasted for three hours with the participation of the Omani foreign minister and IAEA Director general.

The Iranian spokesman also said that the talks will continue at around 5:30 or 6 pm in the afternoon Geneva local time after the delegations return to the site of the talks after the break.

"Both delegations needed to conduct consultation with their respective capitals," he continued, adding that "both in the nuclear issue and the subject of the lifting of the sanctions, there were very important and serious proposals and initiatives. Both delegations pursued the topics very seriously."

MNA