SpaceX launches satellites into orbit for US Intel. purposes

The rocket was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 7:13 p.m. local time (2:13 a.m. GMT). A few minutes after launch, the rocket’s first stage successfully landed, marking the ninth reuse of this booster. This technology allows SpaceX to reduce launch costs.

The launch of the NROL-172 mission was SpaceX’s second launch for the National Reconnaissance Office this year. The activities of the agency, which oversees US reconnaissance satellites, are strictly classified. The specifications and descriptions of the spacecraft are not disclosed.

MNA