Araghchi calls for seriousness as third round of talks begins

The third round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States began with a meeting between Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Sayyid Badr Albusaidi on Wednesday evening.

The discussions focused on Iran’s positions regarding nuclear issues and sanctions relief ahead of continued indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

Araghchi, who traveled to Geneva for the third round of negotiations, outlined Iran’s perspectives on nuclear matters and the lifting of sanctions during his meeting with the Omani foreign minister.

He conveyed Tehran’s key considerations and emphasized that the success of the negotiations depends on the seriousness of the other side and the avoidance of contradictory statements or behavior.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed appreciation for Oman’s efforts in facilitating diplomatic engagement and supporting the ongoing negotiation process.

Albusaidi, for his part, commended Iran’s consistency in pursuing a diplomatic approach to the nuclear issue and reiterated Oman’s readiness to continue its good offices and provide assistance in advancing the talks.

He expressed hope that with mutual seriousness and commitment from all parties, the negotiations would yield results acceptable to both sides.

MNA