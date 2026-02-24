Iran-Armenia ties have always been based on peace, friendship

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Armenia's Defense Minister Suren Papikyan in Tehran on Tuesday, he expressed his hope that the amicable ties between the two countries would be continued in all fields, especially in the defense area.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral cooperation in various defense areas.

The relations between Iran and Armenia are developing at a high pace, Iran’s defense minister emphasized.

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh also pointed to the significance of exchanging views on border, security, and geopolitical issues, noting that Iran’s relations with the Republic of Armenia have always been based on peace and friendship.

The visiting Armenian defense minister, for his part, said that his country attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all areas, especially in the defense arena.

The meeting proves the two countries’ determination to strengthen defense and military relations as well as ensure the regional peace and security.

Armenia's Defense Minister Suren Papikyan arrived in Iran on an official visit late on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh.

