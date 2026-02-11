Pashinyan congratulates Iran on anniversary of revolution

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian on the 47th Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution.

According to the Armenian media, he message addressed to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution states:

“I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Iran on the 47th Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The Government of the Republic of Armenia attaches importance to the continuous development and deepening of the strategic relations established between Armenia and Iran.

I am confident that with your support, our countries will deepen multi-sectoral cooperation, implementing new initiatives of strategic importance, which will also contribute to establishing peace and strengthening stability in the region.

I am hopeful that the friendly ties established between our two countries will be further strengthened for the benefit of the peoples of Armenia and Iran.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you success and good health, and lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iran.”

The message addressed to the President of Iran reads:

“On behalf of the people of the Republic of Armenia and on my own behalf, I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Iran on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The friendly relations between Armenia and Iran are anchored on mutual respect, sincerity and mutual trust.

I warmly recall your visit to Yerevan last year, during which we discussed the multifaceted Armenia-Iran agenda and regional developments, as well as reaffirmed our commitment to elevate the relations of our countries to the level of strategic partnership.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health, and lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly and neighboring people of Iran.

MNA