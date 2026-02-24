20 Islamic, European states denounce Israel move in West Bank

In a statement, they emphasized that Israeli settlements are illegal and their expansion is a clear violation of international law.

The signatories to the statement also stated that recent Israeli decisions are aimed at moving toward the practical and unacceptable annexation of the West Bank to other occupied territories.

Israel's illegal actions toward the West Bank undermine efforts to achieve peace in the region, and will have negative consequences for the stability of the entire region, the statement added.

These countries also called on Israel to reverse the decisions immediately, respect its international obligations, and refrain from actions that would permanently change the legal and administrative status of the occupied Palestinian territory.

The 20 countries also expressed their firm opposition to the changes in the demographic structure and field conditions since 1967, including in Al-Quds.

MNA