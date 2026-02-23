Iran does not hesitate to defend itself against any aggressor

Gharibabadi made the comments while addressing the Monday session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) officially known as the sixty-first regular session held from 23 February to 31 March 2026 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

He deplored the Western states for their double standards when it comes to human rights, saying that the Islamic Revolution in 1979 in Iran was for human rights causes.

Gharibabadi also said that the Western states did not allow the UN Security Council to condemn the US and Israeli aggression last June on Iran.

In the 12-day war against Iran, the US, Britain, and Germany prevented the Security Council and the Human Rights Council from condemning these attacks after 1,060 Iranians were killed and 6,000 were injured, he added.

The deputy foreign ministers stressed that in the pro-government demonstrations in Iran after the foreign-orchestrated riots and also on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, it was proved that the Iranian nation is standing firmly by their Islamic Establishment.

Those who pretend to be human rights advocates (Western states) only supported the aggressors in the face of the Zionist regime's crimes against Gaza, with 244,000 deaths and injuries, he further said.

He further referred to the US military threats against Iran, saying that the country will vigorously defend itself.

He noted that the enemies can initiate a war on Iran, but it will be Iran who will decide on its ending.

