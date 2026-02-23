Hezbollah leader lauds Ayatollah Khamenei as a great leader

Speaking to Alahed News website on Monday to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of former Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and his deputy Hashem Safieddine, Sheikh Naim Qassem said that "Last year’s funeral procession of Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Safieddine carries a clear political message that the resistance endures, through its leadership, its fighters, and its people."

The incumbent Hezbollah leader said that he had intimate relations with the former leaders of the Lebanese resistance, saying that they all used to act under the leadership of the late Imam Khomeini and after his demise, under the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Secretary General of Hezbollah emphasized that the funeral of the martyred leaders of Hezbollah is a renewal of the pledge to continue the resistance and regain the initiative in restoring the strength of the resistance and emphasizing the popular solidarity around it.

Sheikh Naim Qassem added that the political message of the ceremony was that the resistance, the leadership, the Mujahideen and the people continue the path showed by the two martyred secretaries general of the resistance.

"The responsibility of leading the path of Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance is a very big responsibility," he added.

