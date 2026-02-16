Naim Qassem to deliver speech on anniv. of martyred leader

According to Al-Manar TV EN website, Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi, the master of the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, the sheikh of the martyrs of the Resistance, and the great jihadist commander, Hajj Imad Moughniyeh.

The ceremony will be held at the Sayyed al-Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s southern suburbs, as well as simultaneously at the Husseiniya in the town of Nabi Sheet, the Husseiniya in the town of Jibchit, and the Hajj Imad Moughniyeh Complex in the town of Tayr Dibba.

MNA