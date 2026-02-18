  1. World
Takaichi reelected as Japan's prime minister

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has been reappointed by Parliament after last week's landslide election win that gave her a strong public mandate.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was reappointed Wednesday by Parliament to form her second Cabinet, following last week's landslide election win that she hopes will allow a hard-right move to the country's policies.

All previous ministers are expected to be retained, WRAL-TV reported.

Having two-thirds control of the 465-seat lower house allows Takaichi’s party to dominate top posts in house committees and push through bills rejected by the upper house, the chamber where the LDP-led ruling coalition lacks a majority.

