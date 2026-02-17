Iran has round-the-clock surveillance over Strait of Hormuz

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Iran maintains full 24-hour surveillance over the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking during ongoing military drills titled “Defensive Strength and Offensive Operations from the Persian Gulf Islands,” Tangsiri said the exercises are being conducted in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz as part of the IRGC Navy’s annual training program.

He stated that Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz serve as “impregnable fortresses,” adding that responsibility for defending the islands and securing the strategic waterway lies with the IRGC Navy.

According to Tangsiri, the current drill focuses on rapid and decisive responses to maritime security threats. He said IRGC rapid reaction units regularly train to inspect or, if necessary, seize vessels suspected of violations, in coordination with other security bodies responsible for safeguarding maritime transit.

The IRGC Navy commander emphasized that surveillance over the Strait of Hormuz is comprehensive, covering surface vessels, aerial activity, and subsurface movements. He said the monitoring is aimed at ensuring secure passage for non-hostile countries whose economic interests depend on the waterway.

Tangsiri noted that more than 80 oil tankers and commercial container ships transit the Strait daily, underscoring its critical role in regional and global trade.

