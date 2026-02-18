Iran, Russia to hold combined naval drill on Thursday

The combined naval drill will be hosted by the First District of Iran’s Army Navy Force in Bandar Abbas, aimed at enhancing security and sustainable maritime interactions in the Sea of Oman and northern Indian Ocean, Captain Hassan Maghsoodloo stated.

Developing joint naval cooperation and strengthening relations between naval forces of the two countries have been cited as the other objectives of the naval drill, he emphasized.

Establishing convergence and coordination in joint actions to counter activities threatening maritime security and safety, especially in the field of protecting commercial ships and tankers, as well as combating maritime terrorism, are among the main topics of the joint naval drill.

The joint naval drill has also been planned with the aim of deepening friendly relations, increasing the regional cooperation with a priority on neighboring countries, strengthening the role of regional states in ensuring and establishing maritime security, he highlighted.

Russia’s Navy Force Commander Captain Alexey Sergeev, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with his presence in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, appreciating the hospitality of the Iranian side in hosting this prestigious naval drill.

Emphasizing the amicable and friendly relations between the two countries, he stated that the level of existing cooperation and interactions indicates that the two countries can settle maritime challenges and problems with unity and amity.

