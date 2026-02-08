Iran’s agri. production up 500% over past 4 decades: official

Iran’s Technological and Research Deputy of Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Organization, affiliated to the Ministry of Agriculture, Gholamreza Salehi stated that the country’s agricultural productions have shown a 500 percent increase since the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979.

Congratulating the 47th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979, he put the total production volume of the agricultural products in the country at 25 million tons.

Salehi also put the under-cultivation area of the agricultural and horticultural products at about 10 million ha.

Turning to the developments occurred in the agricultural sector of the country over the past four decades, the official stated that the under-cultivation level of the agricultural products in the country has increased only 40 percent, reaching from 10 million ha to 14 million ha.

This is while that the volume of agricultural products has increased from 25 million tons to about 130 million tons at large in this period, he underlined.

The number of knowledge-based companies have also increased from 700 to 8,000 over the past four decades, showing a considerable growth, Salehi opined.

Totally, about 10 percent of the knowledge-based firms are busy active in the fields of agriculture and food industry, he added.

