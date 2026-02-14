Sri Lanka, Bangladesh felicitate Iran on Islamic Rev. anniv.

In separate messages sent to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi foreign ministers congratulated the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

The foreign minister of Sri Lanka, for his part, pointed to the close relations between the two countries, emphasizing the promotion of ties in line with advancing the mutual interests of the people of Iran and Sri Lanka.

Also, the foreign minister of Bangladesh stated that amicable relations between Iran and Bangladesh have always been ‘privileged’, expressing hope that the bilateral relations will be further deepened and expanded in the future.

