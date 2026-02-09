8 Islamic countries slam Israel’s new annexation plans in WB

They affirmed that these actions accelerate Israel's illegal annexation attempts and the displacement of the Palestinian people, and emphasized that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory, Palestinian Wafa news agency reported Monday.

In a statement, they warned against the continuation of Israel's expansionist policies and illegal measures in the occupied West Bank, which are fueling violence and conflict in the region.

The ministers expressed their absolute rejection of these illegal measures, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law, undermine the two-state solution, and represent an attack on the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

"These measures also undermine ongoing efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region."

They affirmed that these illegal measures in the occupied West Bank are null and void and constitute a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334, which condemns all Israeli measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, including East Jerusalem, and the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which concluded that Israel’s policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory and its continued presence therein are illegal, and affirmed the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation and the invalidity of the annexation of occupied Palestinian territory.

The ministers reiterated their call for the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities and compel Israel to halt its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank and the inflammatory statements made by its officials.

They emphasized that fulfilling the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their state, based on the two-state solution and in accordance with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative, is the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees security and stability in the region.

MNA