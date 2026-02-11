Qassam says any attack on Iran equals attack on Umma

In a press statement on Wednesday, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obeida expressed full confidence in the determination and capability of the Iranian armed forces to repel any aggression and exercise their legitimate right to self-defense.

The statement followed a meeting held in Doha on Wednesday between a Hamas leadership delegation headed by Muhammad Darwish, chairman of the group's leadership council, and Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, to discuss the latest regional developments.

In the statement, Abu Obaida described any potential aggression against Iran as a “criminal violation” of the sovereignty of a Muslim state and rejected what he called attempts to impose realities by force or interfere in its internal affairs.

He expressed confidence in the Iranian armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, saying they had delivered “lessons” to 'Israel' during what he referred to as the “True Promise 3” battle in June 2025. He added that Iran is capable of repelling any aggression and exercising what he described as its legitimate right to self-defense.

Abu Obaida argued that threats and sanctions targeting Iran are a form of retaliation for Tehran’s support of the Palestinian people and their resistance.

He credited Iran’s support, along with what he called the backing of the “free people of the nation,” with helping Palestinians endure the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle and thwart 'Israel’s' stated objectives.

