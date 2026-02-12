Araghchi questions 'narrative' pushed by Trump donor’s outlet

In remarks posted on X on Wednesday, the top diplomat wrote, “Whenever Miriam Adelson’s mouthpiece pushes a dramatic claim about Iran, it’s worth asking who it serves. Even the US President has acknowledged where her primary loyalties lie.”

He noted that in its latest piece, the outlet had declared, “just an hour before [Israeli prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s White House visit,” that Iran had “deceived” Trump, and alleged that the Islamic Republic had resorted to “execution” of Iranian protesters, according to Press TV.

Araghchi categorically rejected the claim, stating, “The facts: no executions have taken place, no court process has been concluded, and more than 2,000 prisoners have been pardoned.”

The claim propagated by the Israel Hayom daily published by Adelson came as Netanyahu was about to visit the White House with a widely-reported agenda to try to stymie the diplomatic process between the US and the Islamic Republic. Tehran and Washington have expressed cautious optimism about the talks so far.

Adelson, a casino magnate and widow of Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson, has emerged as one of the most influential financial backers of Trump. According to a filing with the US Federal Election Commission, she donated $100 million to a pro-Trump political action committee during the latest election cycle, becoming his largest single donor.

MNA