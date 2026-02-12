No date set for next round of talks, consultations underway

Speaking in a televised interview upon arrival in Tehran, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the timing of the next round of negotiations has not yet been finalized.

“Both sides are willing for the negotiations to continue,” Larijani stated. “However, consultations must take place in the respective capitals to ensure that the talks lead to results.”

Responding to reports claiming that he had carried a letter or message to the negotiating parties, Larijani denied the claim. “No, we did not have any letter,” he said.

He explained that Omani intermediaries had maintained communications and conveyed certain positions attributed to the American side. These views were documented and transmitted to him for review in Tehran.

MNA