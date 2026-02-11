Aliyev congratulates Iran on Islamic Revolution anniversary

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the anniversary of victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In his message, Aliyev highlighted the importance of developing relations between the peoples and governments of Azerbaijan and Iran, noting their shared religious and cultural roots and long-standing neighborly ties.

He also emphasized that the scope of bilateral discussions has expanded and been enriched with new content. The intensive nature of high-level meetings, signed agreements, and joint projects has created favorable opportunities to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

