Feb 11, 2026, 9:15 AM

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – The Foreign Minister and Prime Minister of Qatar offered congratulations to the Islamic Republic of Iran on the anniversary of the country's Islamic Revolution.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, congratulated the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Qatar PM congratulates Iran on Islamic Revolution anniversary

MNA

