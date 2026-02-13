Iran elected vice-chair of UN Social Development Commission

Iran’s appointment was approved without objection during a recent meeting of the commission at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Iranian representative Abbas Tajik will be one of the vice-chairs of the commission’s 65th session.

Also during the meeting, Stefano Guerra from Portugal and Shahriyar Hajiyev from Azerbaijan were named chair and vice-chair of the UN body’s sixty-fifth session, respectively, according to Press TV.

Addressing the meeting, Guerra highlighted the role of the UN Commission for Social Development as a central multilateral platform for advancing inclusive social policies.

The commission, which is a Commission within the United Nations Economic and Social Council, provides advice to the UN on social development issues.

Established in 1946, it has helped shape global policy frameworks on employment, poverty eradication, social protection and inclusion, including by steering follow-up to agreements such as the 1995 Copenhagen Declaration and the 2025 Doha Political Declaration.

The commission has, over the past years, driven progress on universal social protection, decent work for all, and international focus on groups at risk of exclusion such as people with disabilities, older persons, youth and families, the report added.

