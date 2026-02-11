Over 50 foreign Intel. services involved in recent unrest

Brigadier General Ali-Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), addressed the concluding ceremony of the 22 Bahman rallies in North Khorasan Province, emphasizing the nation’s preparedness against foreign interference.

He stated that since June 13, 2025, adversaries have sought to undermine Iran’s decision-making power, but the careful guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has repeatedly foiled these schemes.

Referring to the recent foreign-backed riots, Naini said that the enemy aimed to exploit livelihood pressures to stir chaos within the Iranian society, but the nation's unwavering commitment to the leadership ensured the failure of these plots.

Naini revealed that over 50 foreign intelligence services were directly or indirectly involved in the recent unrest, with the primary goal of toppling the Islamic Republic. He stressed that the vigilance of the Iranian people and the country’s defensive strength rendered these efforts unsuccessful.

He also pointed to Iran’s military deterrence, citing the “True Promise” operation, during which more than 300 enemy aircraft attempted to track Iranian missiles across the region. Despite deploying hundreds of planes and air defense systems, adversaries were confused and ultimately requested a ceasefire, he said.

Naini praised the Iranian public’s participation in major national events, noting that this reflects a deep connection between the people and the revolution.

He warned that foreign attempts to exaggerate military threats or conduct propaganda maneuvers aim to disturb social stability but have consistently failed against Iran’s experienced resilience.

Concluding, he affirmed, “After 47 years of steadfastness, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved strategic strength. Relying on faith, national unity, and wise leadership, we will continue the path of Imam Khomeini (RA) powerfully and without interruption.”

