Feb 7, 2026, 9:11 AM

Baghdad welcomes resumption of Iran-US negotiations

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Baghdad expressed its support for the resumption of the Iran-US nuclear negotiations in Muscat.

Issuing a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the indirect negotiations that took place between Iran and the United States in Oman on Friday.

The Iraqi foreign ministry emphasized that Baghdad welcomes the ongoing negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States in Muscat.

"These negotiations represent a positive step towards reducing tension and enhancing opportunities for dialogue," the statement added.

The statement further clarified that Iraq reaffirms its full support for ongoing efforts to reduce tension and strengthen stability and security in the region, as it believes in the importance of dialogue and diplomatic solutions to resolve disputes.

Iraq also thanked Oman for its role in hosting the negotiations.

