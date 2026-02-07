  1. Politics
Iran, Qatar FMs discuss bilateral ties, reg., intl. issues

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on Saturday to discuss mutual ties and issues of mutual interests.

Iran’s top diplomat, who has traveled to Qatari capital of Doha to participate in the 17th edition of the Al Jazeera Forum, appreciated Qatar’s stance regarding Iran’s nuclear issue and briefed his Qatari counterpart on the recent diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United States. 

Reviewing the regional developments, Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers emphasized the shared responsibility of all countries in the region to help maintain and safeguard sustainable security and stability in the region.

