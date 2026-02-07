Iran, Qatar FMs discuss bilateral ties, reg., intl. issues

Iran’s top diplomat, who has traveled to Qatari capital of Doha to participate in the 17th edition of the Al Jazeera Forum, appreciated Qatar’s stance regarding Iran’s nuclear issue and briefed his Qatari counterpart on the recent diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United States.

Reviewing the regional developments, Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers emphasized the shared responsibility of all countries in the region to help maintain and safeguard sustainable security and stability in the region.

