Iran's missile program, uranium enrichment non-negotiable

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday, Araghchi, who is in Doha to attend the 17th Al Jazeera Forum, described recent indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States as a “good start,” while cautioning that a long prath remains to rebuild mutual trust.

He said the talks were conducted indirectly and focused exclusively on Iran’s nuclear file.

Araghchi stressed that the concept of “zero enrichment” is entirely out of the negotiation framework and will not be accepted by Tehran.

“Enrichment is our definite right and must continue,” he said, adding that military attacks have not succeeded in eliminating Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

At the same time, Araghchi said Iran is prepared to reach an agreement that addresses concerns over enrichment and provides necessary assurances.

He reiterated that Iran’s missile program is defensive in nature and will not be subject to negotiations, now or in the future.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that negotiations must proceed without threats or pressure, expressing hope that the United States would adopt such an approach.

He said the goal of the talks should be a “fair outcome based on mutual interests,” noting that this requires confidence-building and realistic negotiations.

Araghchi underlined diplomacy as the only viable path to resolving Iran’s nuclear issue, stating that enrichment levels are determined by domestic needs and that transferring enriched uranium out of the country is not an option.

Tehran and Washington resumed nuclear negotiations in Oman on Friday. The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who headed the Iranian delegation in the nuclear talks with the US, said that the talks were a good beginning, adding that the continuation of them depends on the consultations in the capitals.

Commenting on the negotiations, US President Donald Trump said the United States had “very good talks” on Iran, and Tehran and Washington will hold the second round of talks next week.

MNA/6741628