ISIL claims responsibility for deadly Kabul explosion

According toAgence France-Presse (AFP), the ISIL terrorist group announced that it was behind the explosion in Kabul, which resulted in several casualties.

Local media, quoting the Kabul Emergency Department, reported that at least seven people have been killed so far in the blast that occurred in central Kabul.

AFP also reported that at least seven people were killed when an explosion targeted a hotel in the Afghan capital.

Meanwhile, Reuters said a bomb explosion took place earlier today in the Shahr-e Naw area in central Kabul, near a hotel-restaurant, leaving several civilians killed and injured. The exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed.

In addition, Chinese state media reported that two Chinese nationals were seriously injured in the explosion.

MNA