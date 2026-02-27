Iran to play friendly matches to prepare for 2026 Asian Beach

The preparation camp of the Iran national beach soccer team will be held from Feb. 29 to March 5 at the National Football Center in Tehran, Tehran Times reported.

The camp is aimed at preparing the national team for participation in the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China. Seventeen players will take part in this camp, and based on the players’ physical condition and the experience gained from previous camps, the training process is progressing well and showing an upward trend.

He added that three more training camps are planned before the start of the competition, all of which will be held in Tehran. The coaching staff is also seeking to arrange several international friendly matches. Although these matches have not yet been finalized, playing against European teams such as Russia or Belarus national beach soccer teams, or other teams, would greatly benefit Iran’s preparation process.

In response to a question about the players’ condition in previous camps, Naderi said that after the conclusion of the domestic league—where players performed at a high level—the coaching staff did not allow their fitness to drop. Through continuous and well-organized camps, the players’ readiness has been maintained at a high level. He noted that the national team players are currently in good condition and well prepared for the Asian Beach Games in Sanya.

Speaking about Iran’s rivals, Naderi stated that the main competitors will be Japan, United Arab Emirates, and Oman national beach soccer teams. He also pointed out that Saudi Arabia national beach soccer team have made significant investments in beach soccer and will compete strongly. Naderi stressed that many Asian teams are developing in this discipline and no opponent should be underestimated. As the defending champions and Asia’s top-ranked team, Iran must defend their title with full strength.

MNA