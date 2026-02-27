Iran armed forces warn of crushing response to US aggression

He called the recent statements by the US President Donald Trump ‘baseless, boastful and delusional’, emphasizing that any provocative action by Washington will be received with a decisive and crushing response from Iran.

Relying on their defensive and offensive capabilities, backed by the brave, united, and resilient Iranian people, the powerful Iranian armed forces are closely and fully monitoring all movements by the US military and the Zionist regime in the region with complete readiness, he underlined.

Brigadier General Shekarchi described the US army’s presence in the region as part of “psychological warfare, blackmail and bullying”.

General Shekarchi further warned that any provocative action by the US military or terrorist groups affiliated with it would be received with a decisive response and crushing blows from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We have proven that we are not warmongers and are not afraid of war either. We will powerfully defend our country and the interests of the noble Iranian nation," he continued.

Addressing the US government directly, General Shekarchi cautioned that any reckless move would ignite a widespread fire across the region and draw a response unprecedented in its history.

MA/6760982