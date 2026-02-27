Former Tunisian PM Larayedh jailed for 24 years in prison

His party, Ennahda, says the case is politically motivated and part of a crackdown on dissent following President Kais Saied's seizure of broad powers in 2021, when he dissolved parliament and began ruling by decree.

Larayedh served as prime minister from 2013 to 2014 during a turbulent period following Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, Reuters news agency reported.

Larayedh, who has been detained since 2022, told the court during Thursday’s hearing: "I am innocent. I am being subjected to injustice, abuse and ingratitude." He can appeal against both the conviction and the sentence.

Following the 2011 revolution, hundreds of Tunisians travelled to Syria, Iraq, and Libya. Ennahda faced strong criticism from its secular rivals for allegedly facilitating their travel during its time in power, an accusation it has always strongly denied, the report added.

MA/PR