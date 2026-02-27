  1. World
Feb 27, 2026, 7:38 PM

100,000 worshipers perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Around 100,000 Muslim worshipers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Palestine despite tightened Israeli restrictions.

It said the Israeli forces prevented thousands of worshippers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque, turning many back thousands at the Qalandia checkpoint and Checkpoint 300, north and south of the city, WAFA news agency reported. 

Israeli forces have recently beefed up their military presence at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, aiming to restrict access to the site.

Israeli officials have also issued orders barring over 300 Palestinian citizens from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan, the report added.

MNA

News ID 242200

