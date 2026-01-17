Saudi Arabia reportedly seeking to form new military alliance

In the wake of the Israeli regime's unlawful action regarding Somaliland, Saudi Arabia is moving towards the formation of a new military coalition.

According to Al Jazeera, Saudi Arabia is in the final stages of reaching an agreement to form a new military coalition with Somalia and Egypt. This development comes after the Zionist regime's recognition of Somaliland.

Based on the report, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the President of Somalia, will soon travel to Saudi Arabia to sign the agreement, aiming to strengthen strategic relations with Riyadh in the field of Red Sea security.

A spokesperson for the Somali government also confirmed the existence of this agreement but did not disclose its details.

Egypt had previously signed a separate agreement with Mogadishu to enhance military cooperation.

The illegal action of the Zionist regime in recognizing the separatists of Somaliland has sparked a wave of negative reactions from various countries.

