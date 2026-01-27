Iran FM spox blasts Lebanese Al-Manar reporter assassination

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei offered condolences to the family of Al-Manar reporter Ali Nouraddin and the Lebanese media community on the martyrdom of the journalist, describing the Zionist regime's action as a heinous and terrorist crime which comes in blatant violation of the basic rules of international law which prohibit any attacks on media personnel.

He also emphasized the responsibility of the international community, the United Nations, and international legal and criminal courts to investigate the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and hold it accountable.

Referring to the continued violation of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement by the Zionist regime and the continuous attacks against the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon, the Foreign Ministry spokesman noted the collective responsibility of the countries of the region and the international community to confront the Zionist regime's lawlessness and warmongering.

MNA