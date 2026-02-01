Enemies’ threats against Iran security to not go unanswered

Speaking on the occasion of commemoration ceremony of the historic arrival of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) to Iran on Bahman 12 (Feb. 1), Chairman of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi emphasized that if the security of the Iranian nation is jeopardized, the enemy will receive a regretful and decisive response anywhere in the world.

Stressing the power and dignity of the noble nation of Islamic Iran, he warned the United States and the criminal Zionist regime, noting that Iran will give a crushing response to any attack threatening the security of the country.

Over the past four decades, the noble nation of Islamic Iran has shown that no threat or exertion of pressure can undermine the steadfast and firm will of the Iranian people.

Referring to the clear message of the ceremony to the world, Azizi stated, “On behalf of the noble nation of Islamic Iran, I warn the US government and Zionist regime that you [US, Israel] would never be able to undermine the will of a great, brave, and faithful nation of the Islamic Iran that is steadfast in defending the principles of the sacred values of the Islamic Revolution."

Stating that enemies' threats and uncalculated actions against the Islamic Republic will not go unanswered, he said, adding that message of this ceremony to the enemies is that the security of the Iranian nation is Iran’s red line.

Once the security of the Iranian nation is threatened, enemies will receive a remorseful response from Iran's powerful armed forces, Azizi added.

