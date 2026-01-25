Zionist regime conducts multiple airstrikes in Lebanon

Lebanese Health Ministry reported that one person was martyred and several others were injured in the initial toll of an Israeli airstrike near Kfardounin, Bint Jbeil District.

Al-Manar Correspondent report also reported that Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Al-Shaara in the Bekaa region, eastern Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes struke the area between the towns of Kherbet Selem and Kfardounin, the reporter said.

Al-Manar correspondent further reported an Israeli drone was found downed in the town of Kfar Kila, south Lebanon

The correspondent also reported that an Israeli newly established site inside Lebanese territory in Wadi Hounin opened machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of the towns of Houla and Markaba

Al-Manar further reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on the town of Al-Dahira, south Lebanon.

MNA