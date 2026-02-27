https://en.mehrnews.com/news/242189/ Feb 27, 2026, 11:31 AM News ID 242189 Video Video Feb 27, 2026, 11:31 AM VIDEO: Gas cylinder blast in a café in Kazakhstan TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – A gas cylinder exploded in a café in Kazakhstan on Friday, leaving 7 dead and 26 injured. Download 11 MB News ID 242189 Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem کپی شد Related News 13 killed, 14 injured in Karachi cylinder blast 8 killed in gas cylinder explosion in Kabul Blast hits Pakistan's Supreme Court building (+VIDEOS) 3 police officers killed in Italy after explosion at house Tags Explosion Bomb Blasts Kazakhstan
