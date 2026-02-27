  1. Video
VIDEO: Gas cylinder blast in a café in Kazakhstan

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – A gas cylinder exploded in a café in Kazakhstan on Friday, leaving 7 dead and 26 injured.

