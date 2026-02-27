West pursuing its previous policy of ‘plundering’ Iran’s oil

During the weekly press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova referred to declassified historical documents, saying American and British companies in 1946 sought to plunder Iran's oil fields, a situation that is unfolding now.

Stating that the West, under its agenda of extortion, then pressured the Iranian government to produce unlimited oil, Zakharova said the current situation surrounding Iran is the same that of 80 years ago, except a fundamental change in the global foreign-policy environment.

Referring to threats against Iran and other countries, she explained that Western countries are not willing to give up the benefits they accomplished through colonial and neo-colonialism as they have become accustomed to these practices to maintain their dominance.

According her, the majority of countries, today, are increasingly defending their rights, building up their homegrown economic, industrial, and scientific capacity, and strengthening their national sovereignty, which she said, would accelerate the process of forming a more just and multipolar world order.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Zakharova blamed the United States for escalating tensions in the West Asia region, saying the world is witnessing "continuous threats against Iran, a show of force, intimidation, and an irresponsible escalation."

She noted, however, that Russia and Iran, despite pressure from extra-regional actor, continue to systematically strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of the people of both countries.

Zakharova's remarks came in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's repeated threats against Iran and his order for additional troops deployment to the region, including warships and aircraft carriers.

MNA