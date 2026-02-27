  1. Iran
Two earthquakes jolt western, central Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Local Iranian media have reported two earthquakes in Qasreshirin in the west and Fereydunshahr in the central Province of Isfahan on Friday morning.

A 4.6 earthquake on the Richter scale shook the city of Qasreshirin in western Kermanshah province.

Shafiei, the governor of Qasreshirin told media that the 4.6-magnitude earthquake that struck this Friday morning 11 kilometers from the city center had not caused any material damage or casualties.

Another earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck at 5:21 am this morning in the rural areas of Pishkooh, Fereydounshahr County in Isfahan Province in central Iran. 

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 km and its epicenter was an area 18 km away from Fereydounshahr city center.

