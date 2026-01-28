2nd round of trilateral Ukraine peace talks slated for Feb. 1

“Negotiations are scheduled for Feb. 1. Well, tentatively, but that's what we're working with for now,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, saying the talks will again take place in the Emirati capital, Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

Peskov also denied that the parties involved in the negotiations are currently not discussing any list of documents and that discussions should continue behind closed doors.

“These negotiations are on a very sensitive topic. They're very complex negotiations. And discussing any specific segments publicly during the negotiations is detrimental to the negotiations,” he added.

The first such trilateral meeting between the delegations from Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place in Abu Dhabi over the course of two days last week, on Friday and Saturday.

Both Kyiv and Washington described the talks as “constructive," while Peskov said contacts had begun in a constructive manner, but with "significant work ahead."

