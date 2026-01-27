Germany cannot supply new Patriot systems to Kiev yet

Germany has little room to act on the issue of providing Ukraine with additional air defense systems and, in particular, cannot transfer new Patriots, as it needs them itself, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at a press conference, TASS reported.

"We can't do more than that, because we ourselves are waiting for [Patriot] supplies to replace those transferred," he said, adding that Germany had transferred more than a third of its own Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Pistorius complained that, in comparison with the allies, Germany had made a "disproportionately large contribution" to support Kiev with air defense systems.

The defense minister also said that Germany is the only country that supplies Kiev with Iris-T systems, and noted that there are not enough of them.

