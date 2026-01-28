600 Sunni scholars voice support for Leader

"We are grateful to God for the existence of such a leader; a leader who belongs to all free people and Muslims of the world, and today it is necessary and obligatory for all of us to preserve his health and dignity (which is the dignity of Islam)," they said in a statement.

"We, the Sunni scholars and clerics of Sistan and Baluchestan province, strongly condemn the statements and positions of this criminal gang aimed at threatening the Supreme Leader, and declare that any attempt to harm him, or even to express this crime, will be met with similar action and a crushing response from the Islamic nation," they added.

In reaction to the US threat against the Leader, Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, earlier had emphasized the importance of the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist (Velayat-e Faqih)—currently held by Ayatollah Khamenei—in leading and guiding the resistance, describing this leadership as the one that shows the Right Path.

MNA/6734082