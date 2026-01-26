Iran complains against US, Israeli regime in intl. courts

Foreign-instigated riots in Iran escalated on January 8 and continued for several days, following peaceful protests in Iranian bazaars and markets where traders called for government action to halt the devaluation of the Iranian rial.

The violence, encouraged openly by the Israeli regime and US President Donald Trump, resulted in extensive damage to public and private property, with widespread destruction of shops, government institutions, public service facilities, and the killing of thousands of civilians, including women and children, as well as security forces, according to Press TV.

Iranian authorities have confirmed that US and Israeli spy agencies were directly involved, providing funding, training, and media support to rioters and armed terrorists acting on the streets.

Head of Iran’s Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i also stated that the US and Israel are the main agents behind the recent violent riots, noting that they played a direct and overt role in the events rather than limiting themselves to indirect support.

In a meeting held to follow up on the judicial process in the cases of those involved in the recent unrest, he said that during the recent riots, “criminal America” and the “Zionist regime” openly provided financial, military, and training support to terrorists and rioters, adding that the recent developments could be considered another phase of the 12-day war.

Mohseni Eje’i further stated that individuals who carried out attacks in streets and public areas, targeting civilians and security forces with weapons and committing serious crimes, were criminals whose objective was to implement the conspiracies of the United States and Israel inside Iran.

He added that there would be no leniency toward those involved in the killing of security forces and civilians.

The Judiciary chief emphasized that individuals who took part in the unrest must be held accountable and compensate for damages caused to public and private property.

“Elements involved in the riots in any way—whether as planners, instigators, provocateurs, or direct perpetrators—must, in addition to facing legal punishments, take action to compensate for the damages inflicted on public and private property,” he said.

