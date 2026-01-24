Special UNHRC meeting pursuing to destabilize Iran

The Russian representative to the UN Human Rights Council said that irresponsible actions by Iran’s opponents are a gross interference in the internal affairs of an independent state and a clear violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter.

“We are concerned about the efforts of foreign powers to destabilize the situation in Iran. The current special meeting is a clear confirmation of this. The organizers of this meeting ignore the gradual normalization of the situation in Iran after the protests and acts of disobedience inspired from abroad,” he added.

The Russian diplomat said that It is paradoxical that the countries that today accuse Tehran of “excessive violence” have themselves incited protesters to riot, loot, and bloodshed.

“We have documented facts, including the use of weapons by provocateurs and rioters, the cold-blooded killing of law enforcement officers, as well as rioters' attempts to set fire to medical and religious centers, attack public transportation and emergency vehicles, and outright sabotage,” he further added.

The Russian representative emphasized that all these things cannot be hidden under the guise of protecting freedom of expression or protecting human rights, saying that the Iranian authorities' efforts to restore law and order, as well as the widespread demonstrations in support of constitutional order, sovereignty, and independence of the country, have thwarted destructive plans to destabilize the situation in Iran.

MNA/IRN86058575